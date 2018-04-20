Man wanted for murder stops at Spokane TV station before turning himself in

April 19, 2018 10:00 pm

Spokane Police say the roommate of the woman found dead at a recycling plant has turned himself in.

Eugene Jupp was wanted in the death of Stephanie Standen whose body was found at the Waste Management facility on April 5.

Prior to turning himself in, Jupp showed up at KHQ's front door.

Jupp was booked on a charge of first degree murder in the death of Standen. Officer believe that Jupp murdered her and dumped her body in a blue recycling bin which was later found at a nearby recycling center.

Officers weren't able to find him until Thursday night when he showed up at KHQ. Over an intercom, he identified himself as "the man wanted for murder." He said he was upset with the media's portrayal of him and called himself a "good guy" before walking off.

KHQ called 911 and officers began searching for him.

A short time later, police informed us that he turned himself in.

Standen was originally from Montana and attended the University of Montana in the 1960s, according to the Spokeman-Review.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

April 19, 2018 5:05 pm

A first degree murder warrant has been issued for Eugene Jupp. Jupp was the roommate of Stephanie Standen, the woman found dead at the recycling plant of the Spokane Waste Management Center on April 5.

According to court documents obtained by KHQ, information from the Washington State Patrol crime lab stated that blood found in the recycling bin of their house was a DNA match to Standen, indicating she was placed in the bin prior to the garbage collection the morning of April 5.

Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. He reportedly told officers that he had last heard from her approximately 3 to 4 days prior to when her body was found.

The cause of Standen’s death is listed as blunt force trauma.

Police have not yet found Jupp.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Apr 13, 2018 7:20 PM

It's been more than a month since Stephanie Standen was last seen by her roommate Eugene Jupp, but according to court documents, he says he thought he heard her at home a few days before her body was found.

Jupp and Standen were once roommates at a house on West 15th next to Roosevelt Elementary School. According to court documents Jupps was not close with Standen and did not report her missing. But she was reported missing by adult protective services.

KHQ has learned and has confirmed with the Whitefish Montana Police Department that Jupp currently has an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.

Court documents say Standen received several injuries to her body and massive amounts of trauma to her head. Inside the quiet South Hill home, there were blood stains on the walls, on a t-shirt, in the living room, in the kitchen sink, the kitchen floor, and in a recycling bin. Police also found a fingernail a broken glass from a picture frame on the living room floor. Liquid cleaning supplies were found on a countertop in the bathroom,

Documents also say that police are investigating this as second-degree murder and have requested DNA samples from her roommate. Detectives noticed scratches on his arm and under his eye and told them that it was from doing yard work outside.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

April 5, 2018 5:34 PM

Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Spokane's Waste Management Center on South Geiger Boulevard.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Spokane Police responded to a call at the Waste Management Center just west of Downtown where someone on site reported finding a body inside the facility.

Police say it's not an employee and not related to any industrial incident.

The Smart Center, as it's known, was opened in 2012 and takes recyclables from tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Washington, Idaho and British Columbia.

Tonight, we don't know if the body was brought to the facility or if the person died on site. Investigators also have not said whether or not they suspect foul play.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unites are continuing their investigation.

It will now be up to the Spokane County Medical Examiner to release the identity of the person and how they died after the family has been notified.