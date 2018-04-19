Family tries euthanizing cat after he walked 12 miles to return home

A North Carolina family gave their cat away and then tried to euthanize him after he walked 12 miles back to his home.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Wake County, North Carolina, Toby the cat made the long trek back to his family after they tried to give him away. When he returned, they took him to a shelter to put him down.

The shelter called the SPCA to ask if they would help Toby find a new home.

On April 13, Toby was adopted by a new family.

“He has three new siblings (one feline and two human) and a cat-savvy mom to show him what a loving family is really like,” the SPCA of Wake County said in a Facebook post.

Toby now has his own Instagram account with nearly 11,000 followers. You can follow him and his new life here: @a.cat.named.toby