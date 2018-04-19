Billings police officers suspended for sex on city property

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Three Billings police officers have been suspended without pay for having sex on city property.

Police Chief Rich St. John says two officers were suspended for two weeks for having sex with a civilian employee of the department while they were on duty. A third was suspended for a week for having sex with the same woman while he was off duty.

St. John declined to identify the officers until the city attorney reviewed the issue. He said the suspensions were for conduct violations that happened in late 2016 and early 2017.

St. John says the information about the relationships came to light while the department was investigating the theft of drugs from the department's evidence locker. The thefts involved evidence from 138 cases.

