NTSB: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines emergency landing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on a plane making an emergency landing in Philadelphia (all times local):



3:15 p.m.



A federal investigator says one person has been killed after a plane with engine failure made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.



National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Tuesday that the engine will be shipped for a detailed examination.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.



Philadelphia's fire chief says that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and seven were treated for minor injuries.



___



12:20 p.m.



Southwest Airlines says that one of its planes heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas' Love Field landed safely in Philadelphia.



Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.



Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport and the left engine of the plane is damaged.



It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.



Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.



____



12:15 p.m.



A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport with what appears to be a damaged engine.



Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport.



Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened.



Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.



Firefighters are on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn't provide any details.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



