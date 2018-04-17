Montana State Prison announces inmate death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State Prison announces inmate death

Posted: Updated:

SHELBY, Mont. (AP) - A 59-year-old Montana inmate has died after an extended illness.

The Montana Department of Corrections says John Harvey Hoots died Saturday at the Marias Medical Center in Shelby. He was sentenced out of Yellowstone County in 2014 to 30 years in prison for being a persistent felony offender for DUI and was housed at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby.

Prison officials did not release any information about Hoots' illness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.