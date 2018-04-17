Montana State Prison announces inmate death

SHELBY, Mont. (AP) - A 59-year-old Montana inmate has died after an extended illness.

The Montana Department of Corrections says John Harvey Hoots died Saturday at the Marias Medical Center in Shelby. He was sentenced out of Yellowstone County in 2014 to 30 years in prison for being a persistent felony offender for DUI and was housed at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby.

Prison officials did not release any information about Hoots' illness.

