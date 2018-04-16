Montana Treasure: Serving up 130+ burgers at Parker's in Drummond

Just off of Interstate-90 in the small ranching community of Drummond, Montana sits a small, family-owned and operated restaurant that is serving up an eye-popping array of burgers. 139 burgers to be exact. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall takes you to Parker's Restaurant and this week's Montana Treasure.
MISSOULA - The state Department of Justice is done investigating the March 16 incident that led to a Big Sky High School resource officer firing his weapon at a student.
Prosecutors have filed juvenile felony charges against the 17-year-old student accused of driving his car at a school resource officer, who in turn fired at his fleeing vehicle.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte's re-election campaign started the year strongly by raising more money in the first three months than the five Democratic contenders for the seat combined.
A judge in Montana has ruled a university should have preserved emails involving a conductor accused of coercing a student into having sex.
SEELEY LAKE - A western Montana family is battling the unthinkable after their three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
HAVRE: Flooding is taking over the Hi-Line for the second straight day.
A viral video shows a Washington Capitals player toss a souvenir puck to a little girl in the stands, only to see adults hand the pucks over to boys next to her.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.
