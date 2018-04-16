Montana consumers warned to throw out romaine after E. coli outbreak

MISSOULA - Montana has three confirmed cases of E. coli illness tied to an outbreak on chopped romaine lettuce mix.

Do not eat any store-bought chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona area, health officals say. The exact source of the outbreak isn't yet known and it's safest to dispose of any lettuce. Package labels may only show where a product was processed, not where it was grown.

Even if you've eaten part of a romaine salad mix and feel fine, it's still safest to throw it out, health officials say.

So far 35 E. coli 0157:H7 cases have been reported in 11 states, with 22 people hospitalized for severe symptoms. More cases in Montana are expected to be confirmed this week.