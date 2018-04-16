State finishes investigating Big Sky High officer-involved shooting

SEELEY LAKE - A western Montana family is battling the unthinkable after their three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.
The state’s largest business organization for high school students may not be able to send its students to state and national competitions in the coming year.
Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says a propane leak and explosion knocked a home off of its foundation Sunday.
