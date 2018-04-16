State finishes investigating Big Sky High officer-involved shooting

MISSOULA - The state Department of Justice is done investigating the March 16 incident that led to a Big Sky High School resource officer firing his weapon at a student.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation has turned in the case file to the Missoula County Attorney's Office as of April 16, according to deputy communications director Anastasia Burton.

It's not clear when results of the investigation might be made public.

The Missoula Police Department requested the investigation after the March 16 incident, in which a male student allegedly drove a vehicle toward the Big Sky student resource officer, prompting the officer to fire his weapon.

The officer has been on paid administrative leave pending the results of the state investigation.