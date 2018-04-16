Seeley Lake 3-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

SEELEY LAKE - A western Montana family is battling the unthinkable after their three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

In August 2014, Jennifer and Treay Trevino welcomed a healthy, happy baby girl, and named her Addy. They nicknamed her Addy Boo.

Two months before her third birthday, Addy developed odd symptoms of a loss of motor function. Doctors found she had a brain tumor at the base of her brain, and she was airlifted to a hospital to have it removed.

"I don't remember the last time we had a good night's sleep. I don't even remember the last time we weren't anxious or scared or had an anxiety attack," Treay Trevino says. "We went into literally thinking our baby could die and having that sit for a little bit, swish it around your mouth. It has ruined our life."

In June 2017, Addy was diagnosed with a diffuse midline glioma brain tumor, a terminal disease that has no cure and no known survivors. Doctors estimated her survival at one year.

The tumor was removed, but MRI scans show that it is growing back as of mid-April.

It's put the Trevino family through what they call a tidal wave.

"About a week and a half ago her symptoms started to come back," says mom Jennifer Trevino. "The same symptoms she had right before she was diagnosed."

Those symptoms make it hard for Addy to control her arms, legs and eyes, causing her to tumble more often. She's gone through radiation treatments and is undergoing chemotherapy every two weeks. But her symptoms have worsened.

"Things are about to get incredibly real and incredibly fast," Treay Trevino says. "The way that this disease goes is the moment that these symptoms start to show up, a month, maybe two, sometimes three if they're lucky, is the limit that they give them."

Despite the short time they have left with their baby girl, Addy's parents are trying to stay positive, and cherish every moment they have with Addy.

"A wider and broader look at life. It's really opened our eyes to a whole different way of living," Treay says. He and Jennifer are fighting together.

"We're stronger than that and I don't think I could have done it with anybody else," he says. "I definitely needed her."

The support extends beyond their family; the Trevinos says they constantly get phone calls, food and gifts delivered by friends and strangers alike. They credit the entire community of Seeley Lake.

Addy Boo is grateful, too.

"Thank you for telling my story," she says.

The Trevinos have set up a Go Fund Me to help defray medical costs. They're also holding a benefit on Sat., April 28, from 2 to 7 PM at the Church of the Nazarene in Missoula with a silent auction, bake sale and spaghetti feed.