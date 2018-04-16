Health agencies investigating E. coli cases in Montana

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.

According to a press release DPHHS the lettuce is believed to be sourced from the winter growing areas in Yuma, Arizona.

DPHHS says the three confirmed cases in Montana are linked to a multi-state outbreak. Four additional cases are suspected to be linked, pending further testing.

The confirmed and suspected cases have been identified in Missoula, Flathead, Lincoln and Ravalli counties and include three hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an additional 35 cases, including 22 hospitalizations, in 11 states have been identified.

DPHHS says symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. And some people may experience low fever. Most people get better withing 5 to 7 days. Most people with E. coli start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria.

From DPHHS: