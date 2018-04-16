Attorney General Tim Fox is battling cancer

Montana's attorney general is battling cancer.

Communications Director Eric Sell said Tim Fox's doctors found colon cancer several weeks ago. Fox then traveled to the Mayo Clinic for surgery. He had seven inches of his colon removed and was in the hospital over Easter weekend. Fox's office says doctors think they got all the cancer, but they are recommending a round of chemotherapy to make sure. At this point it looks like Fox will do the chemo in Montana.

Sell said Fox has only missed eight days of work and is in great spirits.