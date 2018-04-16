Gianforte raises more than 5 Democratic contenders combined - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Gianforte raises more than 5 Democratic contenders combined

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte's re-election campaign started the year strongly by raising more money in the first three months than the five Democratic contenders for the seat combined.

Recently released campaign finance reports show the Republican incumbent raised $703,000 from January through March. He has about $947,000 in the bank.

The five people competing for the Democratic nomination raised a combined $608,000 in the first quarter of 2018.

Grant Kier, a former land trust director, led the Democrats with about $218,000 raised.

Billings attorney John Heenan reported more than $185,000 in contributions. About $70,000 of that were Heenan's own personal loans and in-kind contributions.

Former state legislator Kathleen Williams raised $142,000.

Former lawmaker Lynda Moss and former U.S. government attorney Jared Pettinato reported contributions of about $32,000 and $30,000, respectively.

