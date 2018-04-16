Sentinel student group DECA needs help with funding

MISSOULA - The state Department of Justice is done investigating the March 16 incident that led to a Big Sky High School resource officer firing his weapon at a student.
Prosecutors have filed juvenile felony charges against the 17-year-old student accused of driving his car at a school resource officer, who in turn fired at his fleeing vehicle.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte's re-election campaign started the year strongly by raising more money in the first three months than the five Democratic contenders for the seat combined.
A judge in Montana has ruled a university should have preserved emails involving a conductor accused of coercing a student into having sex.
It's up to a Missoula judge to decide whether a high school student will be tried as an adult for an incident that led to a school resource officer firing his gun on campus.
SEELEY LAKE - A western Montana family is battling the unthinkable after their three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.
The state’s largest business organization for high school students may not be able to send its students to state and national competitions in the coming year.
Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says a propane leak and explosion knocked a home off of its foundation Sunday.
