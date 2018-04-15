Propane explosion knocks home off foundation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Propane explosion knocks home off foundation

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue
LINCOLN -

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says a propane leak and explosion knocked a home off of its foundation Sunday. 

According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to a structure fire east of Lincoln. While crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, damage from a propane leak and explosion was significant. Walls and doors were reportedly blown out. 

Lincoln Volunteer Fire is reminding people to check propane lines for leaks, especially where snow has slid off and may damage lines. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lodge Grass

    Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lodge Grass

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:21:11 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:20:58 GMT
    KULR-8 reporter Briana Monte interviews Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney following an officer-involved shooting.KULR-8 reporter Briana Monte interviews Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney following an officer-involved shooting.

    One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.

    One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.

  • One person dead, five injured after head-on collision

    One person dead, five injured after head-on collision

    Sunday, April 15 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-04-15 21:31:19 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:47:04 GMT

    Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87. 

    Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87. 

  • Court docs: Meth smoke permeated YMCA daycare

    Court docs: Meth smoke permeated YMCA daycare

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:06:29 GMT

    MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.

    MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.

  • Bozeman avalanche victim identified

    Bozeman avalanche victim identified

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:53:42 GMT
    Gallatin County Sheriff's OfficeGallatin County Sheriff's Office
    Gallatin County Sheriff's OfficeGallatin County Sheriff's Office

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.

  • Arlee Warriors making national headlines

    Arlee Warriors making national headlines

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:59:05 GMT

    Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.

    Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.

  • Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing

    Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-12 02:49:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.

  • Propane explosion knocks home off foundation

    Propane explosion knocks home off foundation

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:48:08 GMT
    Lincoln Volunteer Fire RescueLincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue
    Lincoln Volunteer Fire RescueLincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue

    Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says a propane leak and explosion knocked a home off of its foundation Sunday.

    Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says a propane leak and explosion knocked a home off of its foundation Sunday.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.