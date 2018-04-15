Propane explosion knocks home off foundation

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says a propane leak and explosion knocked a home off of its foundation Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to a structure fire east of Lincoln. While crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, damage from a propane leak and explosion was significant. Walls and doors were reportedly blown out.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire is reminding people to check propane lines for leaks, especially where snow has slid off and may damage lines.