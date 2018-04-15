Propane explosion knocks home off foundation

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
Montana's own Arlee Warriors Class C high school basketball team is earning national fame, thanks to a New York Times magazine profile.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says a propane leak and explosion knocked a home off of its foundation Sunday.
