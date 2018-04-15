Slopes still open at many ski areas this spring

Skiers are taking in some late season runs, thanks to deep snow-pack that's keeping the slopes open at many Montana and Idaho resorts.

Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area in Wallace, Idaho is open Sunday, April 15 and plans to be open next Saturday, April 21 for a final day. The ski area says year-to-date they've received 40 + feet of snow.

Big Sky Resort's closing day will be Sunday, April 22.

Bridger Bowl opened for a bonus weekend, this weekend to give skiers and riders one more trip down the slopes.

Lakeside's Blacktail Mountain is open this weekend and has yet to set an official end date.

Great Divide in Marysville is open on weekends only while the snow is still good.