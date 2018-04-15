Bozeman avalanche victim identified

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.

According to a media release, Anthony Saracelli, 39, of Bozeman died after being caught in an avalanche around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to the area of Saddle Peak, just south of Bridger Bowl. According to a media release, witnesses saw an avalanche on Skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, 25 additional rescuers, avalanche dogs and helicopters assisted in the search.

Saracelli was an avid backcountry skier in Gallatin County. He was regularly featured in Outside Bozeman magazine.