Bozeman avalanche victim identified

Skiers are taking in some late season runs, thanks to deep snow-pack that's keeping the slopes open at many Montana and Idaho resorts.
Wild animals took over downtown Missoula Saturday! Or at least people dressed as wild animals.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana.
UNITED STATES-SYRIA-THE LATEST
The Latest:
President Donald Trump says he is "prepared to sustain" strikes against Syria until the use of chemical agents stops.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
UPDATE: 5:32 P.M. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Lyncia Lalicker has been canceled. The 3-year-old has reportedly been found safe.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
The harsh reality is setting in as more than 60 families in Missoula now have to test their children for drug exposure, after a 'Y' Learning Center employee is accused of bringing meth to the facility. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with one mother, who says she literally broke out in tears upon learning from the YMCA executive director that her daughter may have been exposed to meth.
Missoula police arrested a 56-year-old man Friday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
