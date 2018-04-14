Heavy, wet snow causes flooding in Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Heavy, wet snow causes flooding in Montana

By Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fast-moving snowstorm flooded farm fields and washed out roads in Montana.

The storm dropped 10 inches (25 centimeters) of heavy, wet snow Friday along the northern Rocky Mountain Front. The snow quickly melted and caused flooding problems.

Officials in Pondera County say water covered 28 roads including Montana Highway 219.

The National Weather Service reports the city of Choteau has broken its all-time seasonal snowfall record with just over 90 inches (228 centimeters) of snow.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Great Falls is on track to break its 29-year-old record for snowfall over the season.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

