Missing 3-year-old found safe

UPDATE: 5:32 P.M. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Lyncia Lalicker has been canceled. The 3-year-old has reportedly been found safe.

__________

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 3-year-old girl whose mother did not exchange custody of the girl as ordered by the court. A Missing and Endanger Person Advisory (MEPA) was issued shortly after 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to a media release, Lyndsey Mae Lalicker failed to exchange custody of her 3-year-old daughter, Lyncia Lalicker.

The sheriff's office believes Lyndsey left Montana with her daughter on April 13. The two could be traveling or staying somewhere in the area of Salmon, Idaho. Lyndsey may be driving a 1996 white Toyota Land Cruiser with distinctive white full roof rack. The license plate number on that vehicle is CCG810. The MEPA release indicates there has been a possible history of child abuse.

Lyncia is 3-years-old, approximately 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 44 pounds. She has blue eyes and may have brown or blonde hair; her mother reportedly changed her daughter's hair color and length recently.

Lyndsey is 37-years-old and weighs 150-170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. The sheriff's office say Lyndsey has an active concealed weapons permit and is known to carry firearms in her boots.

If you have any information on the location of either Lyndsey or Lyncia please call the Gallatin County Sheriff Office at 406-582-2100 or call 911.