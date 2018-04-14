One person dead in avalanche near Bridger Bowl

One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to the area of Saddle Peak, just south of Bridger Bowl at 11:00 a.m.

According to a media release, witnesses saw an avalanche on Skyline run off Saddle Peak. That avalanche caught one person. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, 25 additional rescuers, avalanche dogs and helicopters assisted in the search.

The victim's name has not been released.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center are investigating the incident.