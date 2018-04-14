Wildlife Film Fest kicks off with WildWalk

Wild animals took over downtown Missoula Saturday! Or at least people dressed as wild animals.

The WildWalk Parade kicked off the 41st Annual International Wildlife Film Festival (IWFF) in the Garden City. People in costume walked down Higgins Avenue, while crowds lined the streets to take in the sights and sounds. The parade ended at Caras Park for the WildFest celebration.

The IWFF is a conservation and wildlife film festival that happens each April in Missoula. According to the festival's website, festival founders purchased Missoula's Roxy Theater in 2002 to house the fest. In 2013, The Roxy started year-round screenings for IWFF.

Screenings for the 2018 festival begin Saturday afternoon and run through Sunday, April 22. Click here for the program schedule.