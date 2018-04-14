Wildlife Film Fest kicks off with WildWalk - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wildlife Film Fest kicks off with WildWalk

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
The Roxy Theater The Roxy Theater
MISSOULA -

Wild animals took over downtown Missoula Saturday! Or at least people dressed as wild animals. 

The WildWalk Parade kicked off the 41st Annual International Wildlife Film Festival (IWFF) in the Garden City. People in costume walked down Higgins Avenue, while crowds lined the streets to take in the sights and sounds. The parade ended at Caras Park for the WildFest celebration.

The IWFF is a conservation and wildlife film festival that happens each April in Missoula. According to the festival's website, festival founders purchased Missoula's Roxy Theater in 2002 to house the fest. In 2013, The Roxy started year-round screenings for IWFF. 

Screenings for the 2018 festival begin Saturday afternoon and run through Sunday, April 22. Click here for the program schedule.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.