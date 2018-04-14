Avalanche season came early, continues late in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Friday for the Bridger Range after a storm dropped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow.

Doug Chabot with the avalanche center says it’s the first avalanche warning issued in April.

The avalanche center reports 51 avalanches this season, an average number. The Missoulian reports avalanches killed a skier and a snowmobiler and injured three others.

Avalanche season began Sept. 16 with the avalanche center’s earliest warning in history. Some places have since received record amounts of snow moisture.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com