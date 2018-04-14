Avalanche season came early, continues late in Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Avalanche season came early, continues late in Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Friday for the Bridger Range after a storm dropped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow.

Doug Chabot with the avalanche center says it’s the first avalanche warning issued in April.

The avalanche center reports 51 avalanches this season, an average number. The Missoulian reports avalanches killed a skier and a snowmobiler and injured three others.

Avalanche season began Sept. 16 with the avalanche center’s earliest warning in history. Some places have since received record amounts of snow moisture.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.