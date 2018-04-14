Avalanche season came early, continues late in Montana

MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
MISSOULA - After an unthinkable week for more than 60 families, parents are scrambling to get their children tested for meth exposure and find alternative childcare. One Missoula mom says she never imagined needing to test her toddler for drug exposure.
Missoula police arrested a 56-year-old man Friday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.
Musician Huey Lewis has canceled his performances for 2018 after a mysterious hearing loss.
The harsh reality is setting in as more than 60 families in Missoula now have to test their children for drug exposure, after a 'Y' Learning Center employee is accused of bringing meth to the facility. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with one mother, who says she literally broke out in tears upon learning from the YMCA executive director that her daughter may have been exposed to meth.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
