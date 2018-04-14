Pro-gun rally draws hundreds to Kalispell park

Hundreds of people gathered at Depot Park in Kalispell Saturday for a pro-gun rally.

The 'Rally for Our Rights' was organized by Columbia Falls High School senior Braxton Shewalter and Cole Medhus and Grant Miller of Glacier High School. The student organizers spoke at the rally about First and Second Amendment rights the students feel are at jeopardy.

The event was organized as a response to the recent 'March for Our Lives' events that took place nationwide, last month.

Medhus told the crowd, "I understand the emotions and the outcry of the students of Parkland High School to the U.S. government to fix it. To fix things so no one has to experience these terrible events. By things of course they mean they want more gun control."

Attendees held signs and American flags. A sign on the stage at the park read: "Montana Kids Live Free, Less Rhetoric, More Guns. Montanans Will Keep & Bear Arms."

According to the 'Rally for Our Rights' website the movement is based on the following: "Our 1st Amendment and 2nd Amendment are under persistent attacks by the liberal media and government establishments aboard. Now is the time that we take action and advocate for our Rights, and peacefully come together to voice our opinion that: our Rights shall not be infringed, and stand in support of millions of responsible gun owners and members of various gun groups across the United States. This website and all events hosted are youth-led."

The students who organized the event created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs to organize the event.