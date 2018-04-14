Pro-gun rally draws hundreds to Kalispell park

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana.
UNITED STATES-SYRIA-THE LATEST
The Latest:
President Donald Trump says he is "prepared to sustain" strikes against Syria until the use of chemical agents stops.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says someone is "spoofing" the main phone line for Lake County Dispatch.
The harsh reality is setting in as more than 60 families in Missoula now have to test their children for drug exposure, after a 'Y' Learning Center employee is accused of bringing meth to the facility. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with one mother, who says she literally broke out in tears upon learning from the YMCA executive director that her daughter may have been exposed to meth.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
Missoula police arrested a 56-year-old man Friday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.
Musician Huey Lewis has canceled his performances for 2018 after a mysterious hearing loss.
MISSOULA - After an unthinkable week for more than 60 families, parents are scrambling to get their children tested for meth exposure and find alternative childcare. One Missoula mom says she never imagined needing to test her toddler for drug exposure.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
