Man arrested in Missoula casino robbery

Missoula police arrested a 56 year old man, Monday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.

MPD said the robbery occurred at the Nickel Ante casino on Sherwood street. 

Sergeant James Caton tells ABC FOX Montana the man entered the casino  and demanded money from a worker at gun point.

Sergeant Caton said the worker handed the man money and the man fled the scene on foot.

The man then fired multiple rounds at witnesses who followed him from the casino, thankfully there are no injuries.

Sergeant Caton said an investigation is underway and stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for additional developments. 

