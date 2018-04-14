Man arrested for armed robbery at Missoula casino

Missoula police arrested a 56-year-old man Friday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.

MPD said the robbery occurred at the Nickel Ante casino on Sherwood Street. Sgt. James Caton said the man entered the casino and demanded money from a worker at gun point. Sgt. Caton said the worker handed the man money and the man fled the scene on foot.

The man then fired multiple rounds at witnesses who followed him from the casino. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stephen James Antill, 56, is being held in the Missoula County Jail for robbery and criminal endangerment. He’s expected to appear in court Monday.