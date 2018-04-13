Trump says US prepared to sustain Syria strikes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump says US prepared to sustain Syria strikes

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President Donald Trump says he is "prepared to sustain" strikes against Syria until the use of chemical agents stops.
  
The United States, along with assurance from France and the United Kingdom, launched a response Friday against the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad days after his government allegedly used chemical weapons on its citizens.
  
But Trump says America does not seek "an indefinite presence" in Syria and will look to pull out its troops once the Islamic State is totally defeated.
  
Trump has signaled in recent weeks that, despite advice from his national security team, he wanted to accelerate the timetable of the withdrawal of American forces.
  

