Test results back for YMCA meth contamination

Missoula police arrested a 56 year old man, Monday night, for allegedly robbing a casino. MPD said the robbery occurred at the Nickel Ante casino on Sherwood street.
UNITED STATES-SYRIA-THE LATEST
The Latest:
President Donald Trump says he is "prepared to sustain" strikes against Syria until the use of chemical agents stops.
Two separate crashes on Highway 93 brought traffic to a standstill between Missoula and Lolo for several hours on Monday night. Luckily, only minor injuries were reported in both crashes.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says someone is "spoofing" the main phone line for Lake County Dispatch.
The harsh reality is setting in as more than 60 families in Missoula now have to test their children for drug exposure, after a 'Y' Learning Center employee is accused of bringing meth to the facility. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with one mother, who says she literally broke out in tears upon learning from the YMCA executive director that her daughter may have been exposed to meth.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
A state-of-the-art shooting center cuts the ribbon in Bozeman, offering tactical weapons training and simulations.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock visited Flathead Valley Community College’s Early Childhood Center.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
Musician Huey Lewis has canceled his performances for 2018 after a mysterious hearing loss.
MISSOULA - Methamphetamine test results are back from the YMCA Learning Center daycare which closed this week.
