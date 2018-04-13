Huey Lewis cancels 2018 concerts after mysterious hearing loss

Huey Lewis and the News have canceled all performances for 2018 after Lewis suffered a mysterious hearing loss.

Lewis posted a note on Twitter Friday, saying he's canceling all his performances with The News because he recently lost most of his hearing:

"Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch. I've been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere's disease and have agreed that I can't perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and I sincerely apologize to all the fans who've already bought tickets and were planning to come see us."

Lewis says he hopes to be able to perform again someday.

Meniere's disease is a chronic disorder marked by occasional hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Lewis is perhaps best known for his 1983 album Sports, as well as contributing to the soundtrack of Back to the Future. He resides on a ranch in the Bitterroot Valley.