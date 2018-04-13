Will Ferrell hospitalized following serious crash in Orange County

Will Ferrell has been hospitalized following a serious car crash in Orange County Thursday night according to the Hollywood Reporter.



The crash happened around 11pm and involved two vehicles on I-5. The car Ferrell was in flipped after it was hit by another car.



All four people in Ferrell's car at the time were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Video footage taken at the scene Ferrell conscious, alert and talking on a cell phone while being loaded into an ambulance.

CNN reports that Ferrell has since been released from the hospital. Two other occupants of the car are still being treated.

CNN quotes a statement from Ferrell's representative, saying the actor is "staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them."