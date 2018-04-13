Phone scam targeting Lake County

The harsh reality is setting in as more than 60 families in Missoula now have to test their children for drug exposure, after a 'Y' Learning Center employee is accused of bringing meth to the facility. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with one mother, who says she literally broke out in tears upon learning from the YMCA executive director that her daughter may have been exposed to meth.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
A state-of-the-art shooting center cuts the ribbon in Bozeman, offering tactical weapons training and simulations.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock visited Flathead Valley Community College’s Early Childhood Center.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...
BOZEMAN - Health officials are trying to identify people who may be at risk after an MSU student was diagnosed with mumps.
