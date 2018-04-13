Missoula mother 'devastated' when meth found at her daughter's daycare

The harsh reality is setting in as more than 60 families in Missoula now have to test their children for drug exposure, after a 'Y' Learning Center employee is accused of bringing meth to the facility.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with one mother, who says she literally broke out in tears upon learning from the YMCA executive director that her daughter may have been exposed to meth.

******

Lindsay Jurgutis is mother to five-month-old Charlee. Lindsay says that when she first found out one employee allegedly brought and smoked meth at the facility, where her child sleeps, eats, and plays, her jaw dropped and she burst into tears.

"Complete shock," says Jurgutis. "I was listening to Heather on the phone and I blacked out. I was devastated and started balling."

Her daughter, Charlee, has been in the care of employee's at the 'Y' Learning Center for two months.

Lindsay says that she received great recommendations from friends and family before making the tough decision as a parent to place Charlee there.

"Everybody I had talked to talked about how great the workers were there, how involved they were with the community, and how much their children loved going there. And it felt like a safe and secure place."

But 48-hours after finding meth in the facility, the YMCA is now urging Lindsay and all parents to take their children to a doctor to be tested.

The 'Y' has even set up an account at First Step in Missoula to make this process smoother for parents.

It's something, Jurgutis says, was hard to fathom for her infant, but something she's already done.

"I took precautionary measures to begin with and had my doctor look over Charlee before they recommended that and had her drug tested. But they came back negative, so that's the positive."

But she still questions how something like this could happen.

"It's a hard process to decide who's going to take care of your child when you have to go back to work and you make the best decision that you can and when you find something like this could go on, it's just devastating."

At this point, there is no date as to when, or if, the 'Y' Learning Center will re-open, but Jurgutis knows she'll take more caution and care in finding a future daycare center to make sure her precious little charlee is well cared for.

Jurgutis says that in the future, she would like to have her daycare providers drug tested, since they are taking care of her precious, helpless little daughter.

******

In the mean time, initial tests at the 'Y' Learning Center indicate a lot of cleanup work still needs to be done, $80,000, according to a court affidavit.

Complete results of the samples are expected by Friday.

The suspect accused of bringing meth to the 'Y' Learning Center appeared Thursday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court to face felony drug charges.

Autumn Heinz, 30, is due in court again later this month.