Gov. Bullock visits FVCC's Early Childhood Center

Montana Governor Steve Bullock visited Flathead Valley Community College’s Early Childhood Center.

FVCC’s Early Childhood Center was one of 17 preschool providers in the state that received a grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services last summer to implement a 2-year pilot preschool program.

Gov. Bullock had lunch with the preschool students, toured the center and met with FVCC staff to receive an update on the status of the pilot program.

The additional funding allows the center to offer more programs to young Montanans while providing a great learning experience for FVCC students seeking a degree in early childhood education.

Program Director, Renee August said this grant provides endless opportunities for students.

"We partnered up with Big Sky Martial Arts. We have a teacher that comes in once a week and does martial arts with the children. We also partnered up with Hockaday Museum. We have a teacher, Mrs. Martin, who comes in and does art with them twice a month,” said August. 

The 2-year grant provides the school with $150,000 each year.

August said the program plans to invest in new materials and furniture, as well as revamping the school's playground. 

