CSKT Mussel Walk Field Trip

In Polson, local middle school students participated in the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribe's Mussel Walk Field Trip.

Tribal leaders taught students from Polson to Bigfork about aquatic invasive species, a problem that's common in Montana waterways.

Students were able to see different AIS stations and learn from biologists and fishery workers about prevention and detection of the species.

One event organizer said this is a prime age to teach students about keeping our waters free of invasive species.

"They will learn this information and bring it home, to siblings, to parents, to grandparents. We think this is a great age to have out here today,” said Germaine White, education program manager, CSKT.

White added the field trip was canceled due to inclement weather, as organizers worried about students catching a cold.