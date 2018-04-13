CSKT Mussel Walk Field Trip

The harsh reality is setting in as more than 60 families in Missoula now have to test their children for drug exposure, after a 'Y' Learning Center employee is accused of bringing meth to the facility. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with one mother, who says she literally broke out in tears upon learning from the YMCA executive director that her daughter may have been exposed to meth.
A state-of-the-art shooting center cuts the ribbon in Bozeman, offering tactical weapons training and simulations.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aubryella Cordova, a 9-month-old Native American female. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Cordova is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Edna Jones, a 28-year-old Native American Female. She is 5 foot 8, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She could possibly be driving a 2003 Green Pontiac Bonneville, Montana license 20-2998B. Jones is believed to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kenison were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.
