MSU student diagnosed with mumps

BOZEMAN - Health officials are trying to identify people who may be at risk after an MSU student was diagnosed with mumps.

Gallatin County health officer Matt Kelley said the case is isolated, and the patient lives off campus, so health officials believe there's a low risk of transmission of the viral infection.

He did say that mumps cases have been increasing in Montana in recent years, which he believes is related to a growing trend of people refusing to vaccinate their children over unfounded fears of side effects.

In 2016, the Belgrade School District saw a mumps outbreak with 21 diagnosed cases.

"We think it's a smart, safe thing to do to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine," Kelley says.

Fortunately, he said, most students at MSU are vaccinated against mumps.

"We have a really good medical system here, so when people are aware of it, it can always be treated with rest and recovery," he says. "The vast majority of cases without permanent problems."

Mumps symptoms include swelling of the salivary glands along the face and neck, as well as fever, tiredness, muscle aches and headache. MSU students who suspect they're infected should call University Health Partners Medical Services at 406-994-2311.

There are no treatments for mumps besides fluids and rest.

