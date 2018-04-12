Butte homes evacuated due to dynamite scare

BUTTE - Fire officials responded quickly on Wednesday to concerns that old dynamite was uncovered in a home's basement.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says a renter found a pile of what looked like old dynamite in a house on the 2500 block of Farrell Street. The tenant and property manager had called the previous owner of the building, who said the substance could very well be dynamite "leftover from his mining days."

BSB Engines 1 and Engine 4 responded to the scene.

As a precaution, firefighters evacuated several homes surrounding the residence just in case. Police also detoured traffic.

Private explosive contractor Jim Sween and MRI Mine safety manager Mike McGivern came in to inspect the substance, and determined it was not dynamite - rather, just old, decaying road flares.

The road flares were safely disposed of and the neighborhood was cleared.