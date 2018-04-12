Butte homes evacuated due to dynamite scare

Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...
The Learning Center, a child care center run by the Missoula YMCA, will be closed for the rest of the week after meth was found on school grounds.
A state-of-the-art shooting center cuts the ribbon in Bozeman, offering tactical weapons training and simulations.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
