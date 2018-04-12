Butte woman charged with negligent homicide in walker death

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A 55-year-old Butte woman is charged with negligent homicide for the death of a man who was struck and killed by a car while he was on his morning walk in December.

The Montana Standard reports Christol Williamson surrendered with her attorney on Wednesday and made an initial appearance in Butte Silver-Bow Justice Court Thursday for the Dec. 6 death of 75-year-old Dan Lean.

She did not enter a plea. She was booked into jail and released.

Court records say Lean, a longtime Butte teacher and coach, was wearing reflective clothing and walking in a parking lane when he was struck and killed.

Prosecutors say Williamson was driving on the shoulder of the road without her headlights on.

Police took a blood sample from Williamson but the results haven't been released.

