'Shooter's lifestyle center' opens near Bozeman

A state-of-the-art shooting center cuts the ribbon in Bozeman, offering tactical weapons training and simulations.

Inside Zero-In Shooting Center, a 4,000+ sq. foot facility off Jackrabbit Lane, shots ring out from the 20 firing lanes, from people who have brought their own firearms or rented from the store’s selection.

But as Marketing Director and Certified Instructor Lee Williams explains, Zero-In is more, much more, than a shooting range.

"There are a lot of misconceptions with indoor shooting ranges but that's not what we are, we're an indoor shooting center and there's a big difference,” Williams said.

“Because a range is just where you go and shoot and that's it. But we have firearm sales, we have rentals, we have lessons and that's why this is like a shooter's lifestyle center."

In its first months of business, Williams says the center has pulled in customers from around the west and even from other countries.

“This area desperately needed something along these lines. It's been a long time coming and we saw a need and filled it.”

Zero In is owned and operated by Andy and Anita Ruhland, and Williams says their main goal is education.



“This is Andy’s passion. His main goal in life is safety and he wants to destroy that fear that people have about firearms. He wants to bring people in here, get them educated and empowered and trained,” Williams said.

Zero-In has simulation rooms, a classroom and other training rooms.

“We offer classes in tactical 1-4 pistol, one-on-one coaching and instructing so we offer a lot of different services as far as our classes,” Williams said.

Williams says this is the first phase of their business, with plans to expand.



