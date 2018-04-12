Missing Lincoln County woman now considered fugitive

LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland.

Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 406-293-4112. You may remain anonymous.