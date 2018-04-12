Kalispell Regional expects to lose $6.6M due to state cuts

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Kalispell Regional Healthcare expects to lose $6.6 million due to a reduction in the state's Medicaid reimbursement rate brought on by state budget cuts.

The Flathead Beacon reports there have been some layoffs, but hospital spokeswoman Mellody Sharpton declined to say how many. She said no one involved in direct patient care has been impacted by the cuts.

The Daily Interlake recently reported that two prominent executives, including the chief financial officer, have left the hospital and a third plans to retire. Sharpton says it's possible that additional cuts could be made.

State health department spokesman Jon Ebelt says the agency hasn't heard from any other hospitals in Montana regarding losses or layoffs due to the state budget cuts.

The Legislature met in November to address a projected $227 million budget shortfall.

