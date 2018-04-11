Students spark their imagination through art

Students of Missoula's Franklin Elementary School participate in a unique program Tuesday, that uses art to spark their imagination.

The program named The Spark! brings local artists into the classroom to connect school subjects with an artistic approach.

The program allows students to participate in plays, dancing, as well as hands-on-artwork.

This isn't the first year of the program, and Franklin 3rd grade teacher, Angie Palin said she hopes it's not the last.

"Well earlier in the fall, we had a dance instructor who came in and taught some science through dance. Are kids really started to understand weather and weather systems through the dance,” said Angie Palin, Teacher, Franklin Elementary School.

In addition to the student performances and hands-on art making, the event will include a silent auction, summer camp raffles and a drawing to win a summer camp from the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) or the MCPS Fine Arts Program.

The Spark! organizers said students will get to display their artwork on May 4th at the Wilma Theater in the program's spring showcase event.