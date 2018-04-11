Reward to find suspect for the death of Darby beagles

Ravalli County residents are pitching into a reward fund.

As the search continues for the suspect behind the deaths of two miniature beagles.

The beagles were reported missing by their owner in January and were found dead near the Lake Como area last month.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation and said the suspect could face felony theft charges.

After hearing the news, one Darby woman said she set up a reward fund to help find the suspect and restore a sense of safety in the community.

"You know, you have your dog in your vehicle. You go to the grocery store, we lock our doors now. We used to never do that. You're worried that someone going to take your dog out of your vehicle. Anything can happen,” said Jennifer Woirhaye, Fund Organizer.

Woirhaye said her goal is to raise at least $500 for the reward fund.

Any information about the missing beagles, call the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033.

If you would like to donate to the "The Stolen Beagle Reward Fund" go to any Farmers State Bank.