Helena woman fundraising for student lunch debt

The Learning Center, a child care center run by the Missoula YMCA, will be closed for the rest of the week after meth was found on school grounds.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
Bozeman High School has been invited by Astronomers without Borders to pilot a new program that connects schools from around the world with the International Space Station.
A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
A group of Missoulians came together to prevent people's homes from being auctioned off due to unpaid property taxes. Many of the property debts were about $200, which can be a hardship for low-income people.
It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him, just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'
