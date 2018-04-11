Bozeman Health breaks ground on new three-story building

BOZEMAN - A new three-story patient care building and expanded neonatal intensive care is on tap for Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Hospital officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking on April 11 and also launched a new campaign to raise $15 million.

A press release says the new construction will expand the core facility of Deaconess Hospital to help meet the needs of a growing community. The current ICU is only eight rooms at 150 square feet each. The new ICU will offer 20 rooms at 300 square feet, allowing care providers, patients and families to fit comfortably in the spaces.

The hospital is also expanding neonatal intensive care services for the smallest premature babies.

Bozeman Health has already collected $11.2 million in donations toward its $15 million goal.

The $75.5 million expansion is expected to be finished by 2020.