Questions you should ask before picking a child care facility

Parents across the state are worrying about the kind of things their children are exposed to in daycare after news that a Missoula daycare employee is accused of bringing meth to her workplace and using it on the job.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services regulates day care facilities in Montana. They tell us that according to state law, it's not required to drug test daycare employees, but extensive criminal background testing is.

DPHHS provides a list of questions parents should ask before deciding on a facility.

Most of those questions deal with ratios and supervision. They encourage you to ask if the staff are trained in infant CPR and if clear safety rules are established with the children. The list does not mention anything specific about drug use, but parents may ask any questions they want. You could even ask if staff members are screened for drug use before they're hired.