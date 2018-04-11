2 Helena men plead not guilty in deaths of Helena couple - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

2 Helena men plead not guilty in deaths of Helena couple



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two Helena men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of deliberate homicide in the March 18 deaths of a Helena-area couple.

The Independent Record reports District Judge James Reynolds set September trial dates for 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Hamm and 22-year-old Journey Wieneke in the deaths of David and Charla Taylor.

The Taylors' son, 21-year-old Kaleb Taylor, also is charged in the double homicide. He has not yet appeared in District Court.

Prosecutors have said Kaleb Taylor told investigators he killed his parents, took a shower, burned his clothes and disposed of a murder weapon. He was on probation at the time of the killings and is being held at the Montana State Prison.

Lewis and Clark County prosecutors allege Hamm and Wieneke also were involved in the deaths and attempted cover-up.

