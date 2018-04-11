Name released of YMCA employee arrested for meth possession at daycare

A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.

Autumn Sienna Heinz, 30, was reported to police by another employee. Officers arrested her Tuesday at the Learning Center daycare facility.

Police say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on her person.

Her pending charges include criminal endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief.

The news is "devastating" for YMCA staff, says Interim Executive Director Heather Foster.

"We just started to pull the list of every single family that was in our center and just started making some of the worst phone calls we have ever had to make," Foster says. "It's incredibly hard on the families. There are really no words to describe how bad it really feels."

The facility is closed this week while the premises will be cleaned and tested for drug contaminants. A police K-9 unit has already searched the facility and didn't find any remaining drugs.

Learning Center families can receive free childcare at the main YMCA campus on 3000 South Russell in the meantime.

The Learning Center daycare facility serves 68 children ages 6 weeks to five years old. Some parents we spoke with expressed concerns, but appreciated the YMCA's accommodations until the Learning Center can reopen.