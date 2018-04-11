Aide fired after altercation with student on Great Falls bus lin - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Aide fired after altercation with student on Great Falls bus line

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera. 

The statement explains that the school district, police and Big Sky Bus Lines investigated the incident and reviewed bus video and school surveillance footage.

At 3:17 p.m., students were hanging their legs, arms, hands, and heads out of the windows of bus #45. A driver from another bus told them to stop but the students did not listen. The driver started to close the windows from the outside. 

At 3:22 p.m., an aide from a third bus entered the bus. When he entered, verbal exchanges occurred, and the situation quickly escalated. That is when the student shoved the aide, and the aide retaliated, as is captured in the cellphone video of the incident.

At 3:25 p.m., administrators and teachers entered the bus to handle the situation.

Big Sky Bus Lines explains the aide is no longer employed by the company. 

Damen Ave is identified as the middle school student who got in the fight with the aide. Damen and his mother spoke with reporters and said the aide grabbed Damen by the neck, which cannot be seen in the cellphone video. Damen's family is reportedly looking into pursuing legal action against Big Sky Bus Lines.

District Superintendent Tammy Lacey said she would not be doing any on-camera interviews.

Big Sky Bus Lines was in headlines earlier this year when a young girl was forgotten on a bus and walked to the highway for help. Big Sky Bus Lines has not released video of that incident.

  • Missoula child care center closed for cleaning after meth found on premises

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:24:07 GMT

    The Learning Center, a child care center run by the Missoula YMCA, will be closed for the rest of the week after meth was found on school grounds. 

  • Name released of YMCA employee arrested for meth possession at daycare

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:22:54 GMT

    MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare. 

  • Bozeman, Russia and the International Space Station

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:28:56 GMT

    Bozeman High School has been invited by Astronomers without Borders to pilot a new program that connects schools from around the world with the International Space Station.

  • Montana school bus aide suspended after fight with student

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:01:52 GMT
    A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.

  • Aide fired after altercation with student on Great Falls bus line

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:49:19 GMT
    Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera. 

  • Missoulians come together to help pay property debt

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:42:37 GMT

    A group of Missoulians came together to prevent people's homes from being auctioned off due to unpaid property taxes. Many of the property debts were about $200, which can be a hardship for low-income people.

  • The New York Times Reporter shares insight into covering Arlee Warriors suicide prevention movement

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:49:06 GMT

    It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him,  just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'

