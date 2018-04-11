Aide fired after altercation with student on Great Falls bus line

Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.

The statement explains that the school district, police and Big Sky Bus Lines investigated the incident and reviewed bus video and school surveillance footage.

At 3:17 p.m., students were hanging their legs, arms, hands, and heads out of the windows of bus #45. A driver from another bus told them to stop but the students did not listen. The driver started to close the windows from the outside.

At 3:22 p.m., an aide from a third bus entered the bus. When he entered, verbal exchanges occurred, and the situation quickly escalated. That is when the student shoved the aide, and the aide retaliated, as is captured in the cellphone video of the incident.

At 3:25 p.m., administrators and teachers entered the bus to handle the situation.

Big Sky Bus Lines explains the aide is no longer employed by the company.

Damen Ave is identified as the middle school student who got in the fight with the aide. Damen and his mother spoke with reporters and said the aide grabbed Damen by the neck, which cannot be seen in the cellphone video. Damen's family is reportedly looking into pursuing legal action against Big Sky Bus Lines.

District Superintendent Tammy Lacey said she would not be doing any on-camera interviews.

Big Sky Bus Lines was in headlines earlier this year when a young girl was forgotten on a bus and walked to the highway for help. Big Sky Bus Lines has not released video of that incident.