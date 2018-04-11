Helena schools backtrack on meal debt warning to families

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Helena Public Schools is backtracking after warning families that it planned to hand school meal debt to a collection agency.

The Independent Record reports the school district sent notices to families last week with its plans to collect on the more than $100,000 in unpaid school meals.

District Superintendent Jack Copps says the warning wasn't the "best message" to send to families. He says about 20 percent of the debt was accrued by students who qualify for free and reduced lunches.

Copps says the district will focus on the other 80 percent and will try to collect the debts in other ways. He says using a collection agency will be the last resort.

The school district approved a policy last May allowing it to use collection agencies.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

