Bozeman fire crews respond to Fort Ellis fire

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN - Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a residential fire on Fort Ellis Road.

Responders said the fire started in a chimney. The house is located on a rough section of road and was difficult for fire engines to access, but fire officials say no one was hurt and the blaze has been contained.

Fort Ellis is a few minutes outside southeast Bozeman.

From Bozeman Fire:

#Bozemanfire responding per mutual aid request to Fort Ellis Fire District for reported residential fire. Smoke is being reported via dispatch. Bozeman Fires Battalion 1 and Engine 1 on scene as first arriving units no further info is available. 
Mutual Aid is a valuable tool that allows other resources ie departments to assist outside of their own jurisdictions or in our case outside the city limits. 
Bozeman fire pages for backfill using off duty personnel to maintain adequate coverage within city limits when on mutual aid outside the city or extended on scene calls within the city. Wishing safety for all involved.

