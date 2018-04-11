Montana Tech considers name change as part of academic focus

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana Tech is looking at changing its name and updating its vision after the state Board of Regents changed its classification from regional university to special focus university.

A campus work group says Tech will focus on science and engineering with a competitive research culture and a curriculum that focuses on solving real-world problems.

The Montana Standard reports the working group is holding public meetings to take comment on the changes, including the proposed names. They are: "Montana Technological University," ''Montana University of Science and Technology" or "Montana University of Science, Engineering and Technology."

School of Mines and Engineering Dean Dan Trudnowski says in any case, the university would still have the nickname Montana Tech, to maintain brand recognition and save an expensive re-branding effort.

A recommended name change could be presented to the regents as soon as May.

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.