Missoula child care center closed for cleaning after meth found on premises

BOZEMAN - Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a residential fire on Fort Ellis Road. Responders said the fire started in a chimney. The house is located on a steep, rocky driveway and was difficult for fire engines to access, but fire officials say no one was hurt and the blaze has been contained. Fort Ellis is a few minutes outside southeast Bozeman. From Bozeman Fire: #Bozemanfire responding per mutual aid request to Fort Ellis Fire District for reported residen...
Montana Tech is looking at changing its name and updating its vision after the state Board of Regents changed its classification from regional university to special focus university.
A man has been sentenced to three months in jail and five years of probation, all suspended, after pleading guilty to giving a Montana State University student a powerful synthetic drug, leading to the...
A group of Missoulians came together to prevent people's homes from being auctioned off due to unpaid property taxes. Many of the property debts were about $200, which can be a hardship for low-income people.
In Anaconda, residents voiced their concerns about being exposed to lead and arsenic.
The Learning Center, a child care center run by the Missoula YMCA, will be closed for the rest of the week after meth was found on school grounds.
Bozeman High School has been invited by Astronomers without Borders to pilot a new program that connects schools from around the world with the International Space Station.
A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.
A group of Missoulians came together to prevent people's homes from being auctioned off due to unpaid property taxes. Many of the property debts were about $200, which can be a hardship for low-income people.
It's a movement that started in the small Montana town of Arlee, and in just weeks the message of suicide prevention spread across the country with help from a recent cover in The New York Times Magazine. Immersed in the lives of the Arlee Warriors Boys Basketball team was reporter Abe Streep. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with him, just days after his article was posted online, to find out more about 'What the Arlee Warriors Were Playing For.'
Manhattan High School students are joining a softball team: the school's first.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
BUTTE - The Jimmy John's sandwich chain opened its first-ever Butte location. According to a press release, the store is now open at 563 South Arizona Avenue.
